Boat catches on fire in a Flour Bluff neighborhood

Fire crews worked to prevent a boat fire from spreading to two nearby homes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire fighters with ESD #2 out in Flour Bluff were busy this afternoon working to prevent a boat fire from spreading to two nearby homes.

The fire started up at a home on Catcay off of Waldron. It has since been put out. 

