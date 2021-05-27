Boat catches on fire in a Flour Bluff neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire fighters with ESD #2 out in Flour Bluff were busy this afternoon working to prevent a boat fire from spreading to two nearby homes.
The fire started up at a home on Catcay off of Waldron. It has since been put out.
