Boat sinks in Corpus Christi Ship Channel, recovery operation ongoing

The two people who were on the boat are safe, city officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people are safe after the boat they were on sank in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Friday night.

The 26 by 15-foot workboat sank just before midnight Friday and is completely underwater, Corpus Christi officials said. There is no evidence of any fuel leaking from the vessel.

The boat sank halfway between the Harbor Bridge and the La Quinta Channel.

T&T Marine Salvage out of Galveston is now working with Russell Marine out of Ingleside to expedite the recovery of the vessel, officials said in a statement.

Salvage operations could begin early this afternoon following approval of the salvage plan by the U.S. Coast Guard. A safety zone will remain in place while salvage operations are ongoing.

The Texas General Land Office (TGLO) and the Port of Corpus Christi have been notified of the sunken boat.

"The TGLO will become actively involved with any environmental impacts, should they occur," the statement from city leaders said. "There is an estimated 100 gallons of fuel on board. No vessel traffic is permitted through the incident site at this time."

The vessel owner will have to pay for the removal of the boat from the bay. A company from Galveston is expected to be in the area Saturday to work on the salvage and recovery of the boat.