Boating accident on Padre Island near Fortuna Bay

Texas Game Wardens are handling the investigation.

Multiple crews responded to a boat accident on Saturday evening in the ski canals behind Fortuna Bay Drive on Padre Island.

Chief Dale Scott with Nueces County ESD #2 said the Coast Guard, CCPD, CCFD, Nueces County Precinct 3, and the Texas Game Wardens were all called out to the scene.

Details on the incident are limited. No injuries were reported. The Texas Game Wardens are handling the investigation.