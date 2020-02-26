CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bob Hall Pier on the island will be closed to the public this week for a planned inspection.

Crews are sent out on a regular basis to look underwater for any damage or decay to the structure. Divers are sent down as far as 22 feet to take pictures examining the structural integrity of the pilings.

Bill Portwood of Jacobs Engineering Group, spoke to the conditions above the water today, saying "The piling that are exposed in the splash zone where the worst elements are get these concrete encapsulated jackets and those seem to be protecting the piling pretty well"

Later this week a drone will get some photos from under the walking surface of the pier.

Bob Hall Pier is expected to open back up to the public on Friday at five P.M.