Bob Hall Pier pylon construction to be completed soon, county officials say

Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said the impacts from Hurricane Hanna are to blame for the pylons current condition.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pieces of what was left of Ball Hall Pier are still visible -- leaving a potential hazard to drivers and beachgoers.

Just a few weeks ago near Bob Hall Pier, some pylons were exposed because of erosion on the beach. Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said that while his department is fixing the issue -- it isn't as easy as some might think.

"They go 30-feet down below the mud line, so it's almost impossible to get them up," he said.

Contractors are cutting about five-to-six feet of the pylons that were exposed. Cross said that the impacts from Hurricane Hanna are to blame for the pylons current condition.

"We lost a lot of beach. We even lost a lot of dune. We lost 45-50 feet of dune face from the erosion of Hurricane Hanna," he said.

Even though Hanna was a category one hurricane and wasn't a threat to buildings -- it still caused major damage. Leaving a reminder to residents to never underestimate storm surge.

"It was the storm surge that was significant with Hanna, not wind," he said. "I tell people all the time, surge is your worst enemy. You can construct and build anything any wind speed now a days pretty much. Water is so powerful and relentless."

There are plans to upgrade Bob Hall Pier in order to prevent future situations like this one from happening again.

"This beach nourishment did score and a tier one project in the GLO resiliency plan, so that opens it up because it's part of a state plan, so it opens it up to funding. What funding, I don't know which one but I'm working on it," he said.

The pylon work has just about wrapped up and the construction will be cleared soon.

