Bob Hall Pier demolished to make room for new design

The new pier is expected to be finished within a year and a half, county leaders tell 3NEWS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An iconic piece of Bob Hall Pier is no longer standing -- the pier itself.

The pier’s demolition phase began this summer, and now, the pier that used to connect to Mikel May’s restaurant isn’t there anymore.

According to Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross, when the pier is finished being rebuilt, the $26.3 million project will help protect against damage like the kind Hurricane Hanna caused in 2020.

After the demolition is complete and the next construction crew is installed, the pier is expected to be finished within a year and a half.