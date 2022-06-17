Bob Hall Pier enters demolition phase of reconstruction project

Nueces County hired JM Davidson Maritime Construction to undertake the demolition phase of the project.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction crews are on site for the demolition of Bob Hall Pier.

Scott Cross with Nueces County Coastal Parks said they're about thirty days into a 130 day phase of the project.

When the pier is rebuilt, Cross said the $26.3 million project will help protect against the damage Hurricane Hanna caused in 2020.

"What took out the pier was Hannah's storm surge. You had six foot storm surge and then wave height built on top of that," Cross said. "So, you have 21 foot waves breaking over the end of the pier."

Nueces County hired JM Davidson Maritime Construction to undertake the demolition phase of the project. Once complete, new bids will come in to see who gets to rebuild the pier.

"We will be bidding against marine contractors that do work across the United States," said Marshall Davidson, Executive Vice President of JM Davidson Construction. "And being that we're a local contractor developed here in Corpus Christi, we would love to be able to do that job."

Cross said that cooperation with the Nueces County Commissioners Court is how the pier will get rebuilt better than ever.

"Every commissioner, every judge, the precincts, there are no prescient lines in this. They all recognize the value of this pier to this county, to this Coastal Bend region," Cross said.

After the demolition is complete and the next construction crew is decided, the pier is expected to be completed in a year to a year and a half. Cross said it should then last 50-75 years with its new design.

