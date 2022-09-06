Bob Hall Pier receives $1.75 million grant for new parking lot

Nueces County Commissioners are expected to discuss the formal acceptance of the grant in a scheduled court meeting later this month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas General Land Office approved a $1.75 million grant for a new parking lot to be built at Bob Hall Pier, according to a press release from Nueces County.

Scott Cross, Nueces County Coastal Parks Director, said the new parking lot will provide more space for visitors for a fraction of the upkeep.

"The great thing about this new parking lot for the new Bob Hall Pier construction is that we'll be able to have more parking spaces than the old parking lot with a whole lot less maintenance," Cross said. "We won't have to keep redoing the lot and scrapping the sand off it with each high tide or storm event since it will be situated behind the dunes."

Nueces County Commissioners are expected to discuss the formal acceptance of the grant in a scheduled court meeting later this month.

