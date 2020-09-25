Bob Hall Pier: Commissioners Court discusses potential rebuild

The order restricting access to the Bob Hall parking lot is still in effect until October 2.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The future of Bob Hall Pier was discussed in Commissioners Court this week. Bob Hall took on some damage from Hurricane Hannah in late July. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales told 3News there's a plan to rebuild the pier.

She said it's up to the decision and approval of the court to kick start the first steps in rebuilding. Canales said as of now, a few steps have been taken already.

"The estimate includes demolition, construction of the new pier, construction of the new concession stand, all the engineering and permits that go along," Canales said.

"That is a grand total of about $14.4 million. We believe it's in the county's best interest to build a new pier. By the beginning of the new year, we need to basically be ready to implement our plan. There's nothing wrong with getting our design going now."