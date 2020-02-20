CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bob Hall Pier at Padre Balli Park on North Padre Island will be closed the last week of February.

From 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bob Hall Pier will be closed from Feb. 24-28 for routine structural inspections.

Teams of divers will be inspecting the pier below the waterline as other teams will inspect sections of the pier above the waterline.

According to Director Scott Cross, the inspections are necessary every 5-7 years, and February is the ideal time frame.

Residents can still enjoy the Horace Caldwell Pier because it is not part of the inspection.