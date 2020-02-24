CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bob Hall Pier will be closed for the week for routine structure inspection.

City officials say dive teams will be looking at the pier below and above the water line to make sure everything is how it's supposed to be.

The inspections are necessary every 5 to 7 years, and the month of February is ideal because there is less traffic on the pier this time of year.

Bob Hall Pier will be closed starting tomorrow, February, 24 through Friday, February 28th.

