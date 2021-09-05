CCPD: Body discovered on Lake Placid Drive Sunday afternoon

Police say it is unclear what the cause of death may have been. This is an ongoing investigation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officers were called to the 7200 block of Lake Placid Drive for a found body Sunday afternoon.

Officers did locate a dead body, but it is unclear the cause of death, age, and gender. Robbery and homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and if foul play is suspected. This is an ongoing investigation.

