Body found at elementary school; Houston police homicide detectives called to scene

Police said it appears the man is not in anyway connected to the school or the school district.

HOUSTON — Houston police homicide detectives were called to an Alief school early Monday after the discovery of a body.

The body was found in the 9800 block of Town Park Drive at about 7 a.m., police said.

Police at the scene confirmed the body appeared to be that of a man in his 20s, although the cause of death was not immediately determined. Alief ISD tells KHOU 11 News the body was found in the teacher’s parking lot at Collins Elementary School.

Homicide detectives are responding to 9829 Town Park Drive, near the West Sam Houston Pkwy, after a male was found deceased in the parking lot of a school about 7:45 am. His cause of death is unknown. No other info known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/mMVGX5PTRO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 9, 2020

At this time, it appears the person was somehow hurt in the nearby neighborhood and then walked to the school grounds where he died. Police said he was found face down in the parking lot.

The person’s identity has not been released, but the school district said he was not a staff member.

It wasn’t immediately clear who first found the body, but the school district said counselors would be made available to employees and students.

Official statement from Alief ISD: