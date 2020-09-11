Body found at elementary school; Houston police homicide detectives called to scene

HOUSTON — Houston police homicide detectives were called to an Alief school early Monday after the discovery of a body.
The body was found in the 9800 block of Town Park Drive at about 7 a.m., police said.
Police at the scene confirmed the body appeared to be that of a man in his 20s, although the cause of death was not immediately determined. Alief ISD tells KHOU 11 News the body was found in the teacher’s parking lot at Collins Elementary School.
At this time, it appears the person was somehow hurt in the nearby neighborhood and then walked to the school grounds where he died. Police said he was found face down in the parking lot.
The person’s identity has not been released, but the school district said he was not a staff member.
It wasn’t immediately clear who first found the body, but the school district said counselors would be made available to employees and students.
Official statement from Alief ISD:
“The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. The Houston Police Department is investigating a situation involving a deceased person found on the Collins Elementary parking lot. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, no recess or any outside activities will be held today.”