ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office Task Force confirmed to 3News Tuesday morning that an investigation has been launched after a body was discovered Tuesday morning at a county park in Robstown.

Authorities were called to the scene, located on the northwest side of town off Mainer Road, sometime before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the body appears to have been dumped at that location.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

