Nueces County Medical Examiner is working Thursday to identify a man police say drowned at a Bayfront motel.

The drowning happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bayfront Inn Motel on Ocean Drive.

According to the owner of the motel, the man was intoxicated when he fell into the pool.

Police do not suspect foul play.

