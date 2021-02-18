Elderly man's body found at Greyhound RV Park on Leopard St.

When police arrived on the scene, the RV was locked, but they could smell an odor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Corpus Christi police were called out to the Greyhound RV Park on Leopard for a welfare check on an older gentleman. A neighbor reported that he had not been seen or heard from him in a few days.

When police arrived on the scene, the RV was locked, but they could smell an odor. After forcing entry, they found the 78-year-old man deceased. The medical examiner will ultimately rule the cause of death.



Police said there was a medical call for the gentleman a few days ago as well. The power had been out at the park.

Police ask that if you have a loved one, especially if they live alone, to check on them during these extreme temperatures.

