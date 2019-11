ROCKPORT, Texas — A body found in Cove Harbor Wednesday morning is believed to be missing Rockport man, Billy Whitefield, according to the Rockport Police Department.

Whitefield was last seen around midnight Nov. 24 at Cove Harbor Marina.

Rockport Police say they suspect Whitefield fell accidentally fell into the water and drowned. They do not believe there was any foul play involved in his death at this time.

Rockport Police and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are investigating the case.