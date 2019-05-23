SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff released new details Thursday in connection with the death of 27-year-old Alfredo Vasquez, whose body was found after being dumped in a creek near Portland, Texas.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera revealed Thursday that the death of Vasquez might be related to a robbery that happened nearby.

On May 13, Ingleside police were searching for four people involved in shots fired call, and police said Vasquez was one of those people. Recently police arrested one of those four individuals, Belynda Garcia.

That case eventually turned into a robbery investigation.

According to police, a home invasion was linked to the discovery of Vasquez's body soon after the robbery.

"She is charged with aggravated robbery, related to an armed robbery that took place in Ingleside, a few days before the incident of the body being located," Rivera said.

The San Patricio County Sheriff is still searching for the other two suspects who were involved in the robbery.