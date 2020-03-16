SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that found in a ditch by the Nueces River off FM 666 near Old San Patricio.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, a deceased male was found in the ditch. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Rivera said the Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

