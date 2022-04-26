Corpus Christi PD investigating death of man found in Flour Bluff wooded area

A man's body was found in a wooded area near NAS Drive on Monday afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man's body was found in Flour Bluff on Monday, prompting an investigation by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD officials said the body was found Monday just before 6 p.m. in the area of 900 NAS Drive. The body was found in a wooded area where homeless people were known to be staying, officials said.

Rumors on social media claimed several bodies were found in this area but CCPD officials said that is not true and there are no other bodies being removed from that location.

Officers are back on the scene Tuesday with the property owner to try and figure out the best way to clean up the area.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. The body was taken to the medical examiner's office for identification and further investigation.

If you have any information about the death investigation you are asked to call 361-886-2840 or call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.