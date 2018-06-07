Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of an apparent accidental drowning that happened last Thursday at the Bayfront Inn Motel swimming pool.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Anthony Ambrosini from New York state.

The motel owner said it appeared that the man was intoxicated when he fell into the pool. Police do not suspect foul play in the incident.

The Medical Examiner's Office said an official determination for the cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

