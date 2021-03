Deputies said the body was found on McGolin Road in old San Patricio back on March 12.

MATHIS, Texas — San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera told 3News that a badly decomposed body found last week has now been identified as 83-year-old William Grabowske of Mathis. Grabowske was last seen February 21 in San Patricio.

Deputies said the body was found on McGolin Road in old San Patricio back on March 12. The sheriff said foul play is not suspected.

