CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A body was found inside a shrimping boat on the Corpus Christi Bayfront at around 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Detectives said they do not suspect foul play.

According to police, a fisherman made the discovery Monday morning and alerted the authorities. The victim has yet to be identified.

