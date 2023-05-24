Body found in vehicle near Chiltipin Creek in Sinton

Lt. Daniel Alcala tells 3NEWS the remains were seen after officers were called to check on the truck, which had not moved for a while.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A body was found in a vehicle in Sinton after police were called to perform a welfare check.

Sinton Police Department Lt. Daniel Alcala said officers received a call Wednesday reporting an abandoned vehicle that hadn't moved for weeks at about 2 p.m.

They said they found a pickup truck located inside Sinton city limits, near Chiltipin Creek, with what looked like a man's body in the back seat.

"After getting inside the vehicle, it was confirmed that that subject was deceased," he said.

Alcala said police have not ruled whether the death was a homicide, and that the department is unable to determine how the man died until a full autopsy is done.

"We're not gonna rule anything at this time until we've determined what exactly what it is," he said.

The department also is currently unable to determine how long the body has been dead.

"We're still investigating it," he said. "We're still early into the investigation, so we're not going to rule anything out at this time."

Alcala said he did believe the vehicle belongs to the person found inside.

The man's identity isn't being released until next of kin has been identified.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!