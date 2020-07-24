Body found by a cotton gin near Chapman Ranch

A worker told investigators he was cutting grass when he saw it.

Nueces County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a murder near Chapman Ranch and County Road 6.

Precinct Three Constable Jimmie Rivera said around 11 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a cotton gin near County Roads 51 and 6.

When they arrived, they found a dead body. A worker told investigators he was cutting grass when he saw it.

The deceased has not been identified and the Texas Rangers have been called into assist with the homicide investigation.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

