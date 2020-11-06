CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A body of a man was found near the Packery Channel North Jetty close to where a swimmer recently went missing.

According to Nueces County ESD #2., the body was found at around 1:30 this morning.

The body has not been identified.

A recovery mission is underway at the North Jetty for a 26-year-old man, according to Nueces County ESD #2.

Here's what we know right now:

Missing swimmer is 26-year-old man from out of town.

Man was swimming with two friends when they were caught in a rip current.

The two friends were able to make it back to shore.

Helicopters and search crews are still on the water looking for the man.

"It is not good when we are having to search that long," Battalion Chief Billy Belyeu said. "We are holding hope that the patient was reported to have a flotation device that he was on. So right now we are just kind of hoping that he is on that."

