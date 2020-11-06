CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A body of a man was found near the Packery Channel North Jetty close to where a swimmer recently went missing.

According to Nueces County ESD #2., the body was found at around 1:30 this morning.

The body has not been identified.

Crews are still looking for the man who went missing while swimming in the same area.

Here's what we know right now:

Missing swimmer is 26-year-old man from out of town.

Man was swimming with two friends when they were caught in a rip current.

The two friends were able to make it back to shore.

Helicopters and search crews were on the water looking for the man.

