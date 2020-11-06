CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A body of a man was found near the Packery Channel North Jetty close to where a swimmer recently went missing.
According to Nueces County ESD #2., the body was found at around 1:30 this morning.
The body has not been identified.
Crews are still looking for the man who went missing while swimming in the same area.
Here's what we know right now:
- Missing swimmer is 26-year-old man from out of town.
- Man was swimming with two friends when they were caught in a rip current.
- The two friends were able to make it back to shore.
- Helicopters and search crews were on the water looking for the man.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Local businesses are on the road to recovery, survey says
- TABPHE-Corpus Christi pushing for social justice in the Coastal Bend
- How year-round schooling may affect child custody situations
- Nueces County Black Democrats calling for Jim Kaelin to resign after he shared a controversial Facebook post suggesting Floyd's death was staged