The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that a body that was found near Petronila has been identified as a missing person.

The body was found Wednesday afternoon off County Road 63. Corpus Christi police and the Nueces County Sheriff's Department were called to investigate, and the Medical Examiner's Office was called in to identify the body.

On Thursday, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the body was that of 28-year-old Yvonne Villanueva, who was reported missing on Monday.

Villanueva was last seen by family members on June 4.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII