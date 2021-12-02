Body found off County Road 67 near Robstown identified as 29-year-old woman from Dominican Republic

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A body found last week near Robstown, Texas, has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.
According to the Robstown Police Department, it was Thursday, Feb. 4, when police were called to investigate the death of a woman found along County Road 67 and Highway 44. A preliminary report by the medical examiner showed no signs of foul play. It was believed the body had been there for about a week.
On Thursday, authorities identified the woman as 29-year-old Lariza Feliz from the Dominican Republic. The medical examiner is awaiting a toxicology report to determine a cause of death.
