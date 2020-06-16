CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 5800 block of La Costa Drive around 3 p.m. this afternoon. We're told some witnesses advised officers that they believed they found a deceased person in a storm drain.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a man's body in a ditch on the city's south side. He has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we get more information.

