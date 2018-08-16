CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police are investigating a body that was found on an undeveloped road off the 7700 block of Slough Road in the city's southside.

Police said the body has been identified as a female and was discovered around 11 a.m. Thursday. Details are limited at this time.

3News is on the scene and will keep you updated.

