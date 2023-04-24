Man's body found under boat in Aransas Pass

A person called police when they saw shoes floating under their boat near the Aransas Pass Yacht Club.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A man's body was recovered from underneath a boat near the Aransas Pass Yacht Club Monday morning, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.

Officers and rescue divers were called to 426 E. Ransom Rd. in Aransas Pass at 11:50 Monday morning after someone reported seeing shoes floating underneath a boat. Police confirmed the shoes were attached to a body when they arrived, officials said.

The body was recovered by police diver.

Officials said they are having a hard time identifying the body due to the state of the body when it was recovered. The person is described as a white male, possibly in his 60s and with possible tattoos on his arms. He has facial hair and wore a dark solid-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, and sandals.

The person who called police told dispatchers that he believed it to be the "body of another employee who was believed to have walked off the job," but that has not been confirmed.

APPD has opened an investigation to find out what happened and to identify the body.

If you have information about this case, please contact Det. Stacey Allen or Capt. Kyle Rhodes with APPD CID 361-758-5224. Or, you can remain anonymous by submitting your information via Crimestoppers.

