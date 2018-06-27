The body of an undocumented immigrant from Honduras who had been missing since last week washed up Tuesday in Los Olmos Creek on the La Paloma Ranch in Riviera, Texas.

According to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, the man was among eight subjects who were being sought by authorities in the area on Friday, June 22. Six of them were detained and one of them, the Honduran immigrant, absconded. Authorities believe he tried to cross Los Olmos Creek which, at the time, was running high due to recent rains.

The body was pulled from Los Olmos Creek by the Kingsville Fire Department and was identified through a personal identification card as 29-year-old Jose Melvin Melgar Argueta of Honduras. He was taken to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, Texas.

