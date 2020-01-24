CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The body of a soldier killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in early January arrived home in South Texas.

21-year old Miguel Villalon was killed in action on Jan. 11.

According to the United States Army, Villalon was posthumously promoted to specialist.

Villalon's body arrived in Brownsville Thursday afternoon. Villalon has ties to Corpus Christi, along with family in the area.

The family of Villalon says visitation and funeral services will be open to the community to pay their respects.

Visitation will be from 1-10 p.m. Friday at the Brownsville Event Center. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

