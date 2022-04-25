Body of Texas Army National Guard soldier has been found

Specialist Bishop E. Evans “selflessly attempted to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river,” officials said.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The body of a Texas Army National Guard soldier has been found, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales confirmed to KENS 5 on Monday.

22-year-old Specialist Bishop E. Evans went missing on Friday in Eagle Pass while attempting to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning. The Texas Rangers have been leading the search efforts, assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Parks and Wildlife, and Border Patrol representatives. Search efforts continued throughout the weekend after the Texas Military Department notified the family Friday evening that he was missing.

While speaking in Eagle Pass on border issues, Rep. Gonzales spoke about Spec. Evans and expressed concern for his family and others living in the border region.

"It's about those that serve here. It's about those at work here. It's about Bishop Evans, who was found today. It's about his family. It's about all the families that have been impacted," Rep. Gonzalez said.

Evans was a field artilleryman from Arlington, Texas, and was assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019. You can read more about Evans here.