INGLESIDE, Texas — A body has been recovered from the vessel that sank Tuesday morning in the La Quinta Ship Channel just north of Ingleside Point, according to the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. Coast Guard got word of the sunken vessel at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two crew members were on board at the time. One was rescued by a good samaritan vessel in the area.

The La Quinta Ship Channel was closed to traffic due to the location of the sunken vessel, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. They had crews working to salvage the vessel and coordinate pollution response efforts.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched for the missing crew member with the help of the Port of Corpus Christi Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

