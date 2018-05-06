The body of a Corpus Christi man was found Tuesday afternoon on the beach in Kleberg County, about a mile south of Bob Hall Pier.

Authorities identified the victim as a 61-year-old Corpus Christi man.

Investigators believe the case could possibly be a suicide, so 3News is not giving his name out of concern for his family's privacy.

The man's body was found by a passerby around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday on a deserted strip of beach roughly a mile south of Bob Hall Pier. The person who found him tried to resuscitate him, but to no avail.

Authorities did find the man's pickup truck about 100 yards south of where the body washed up. Although Kleberg County investigators did not want to release all the information just yet, they do not suspect foul play at this time.

"We are looking at it perhaps as a possible suicide, and that's what we're going to be investigating," said Lt. David Mendoza of the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department.

Although park rangers and the Corpus Christi Police Department responded first to the scene, the location of the discovery was in Kleberg County. An autopsy may be performed if the investigation continues.

© 2018 KIII