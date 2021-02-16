LIST: Boil water notices issued in the Coastal Bend

Water should be boiled and cooled prior to human consumption while under the advisories, officials say.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several cities and counties in the Coastal Bend area are under boil water notices as power outages are affecting much of the area.

While under these notices, officials advise to boil and cool all water used for drinking, cooking and ice making prior to human consumption.

Here are the areas under a boil water notice:

City of Aransas Pass

The City of Aransas Pass is under a boil water notice.

All water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to being used for human consumption, the city said.

The City of Aransas Pass will notify customers when the boil water notice is no longer in place.

City of Corpus Christi

The City of Corpus Christi is under a boil water notice. This notice does not affect Padre Island residents.

All water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to being used for human consumption, the city said.

City officials said they are planning to set up bottled water distribution points around the city.

The City of Corpus Christi will notify customers when the boil water notice is no longer in place.

City of Falfurrias

The City of Falfurrias is under a boil water notice.

In a Facebook post, the City said they "understand a lot of us do not have electricity and/or water, however, we still need everyone to be aware. Please do not drink the water!"

During water boil restrictions, residents are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil and let it cool before consumption.

Kleberg County

Kleburg County is under a boil water notice.

According to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, the advisory applies to the Ricardo, Texas, area and customers served by the Ricardo Water Supply. It will remain in effect until further notice.

Any tap water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for three minutes and cooled before use.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.