BOND 2020 for the City of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing one of the biggest bond proposals in the past 12 years. During yesterday's City Council meeting, staffers presented the details of their 2020 Bond proposal. It contains about 50 projects at an estimated cost of $115M.

$72M - 23 residential street repairs and three citywide projects.

$12.5M - Police Training Academy

$7.5M - Fire Station #3 on Morgan Street

$23M - 18 park projects and 5 citywide projects, this includes building a new pool at Bill Witt Park.

"Bill Witt Park is one of our biggest regional parks that's highly undeveloped and so that master plan is going to help put some framework to the park and then the pool will be a great draw to the park and a great amenity for the community," City Manager Peter Zanoni said. "These are the type of projects we're recommending in the bond program. Ones that have a big impact on the community in terms of quality of life and destination."

We're told the program does not require an increase in the property tax rate.

There is some time for adjustments to the plan. The official language that will appear on the ballot won't be finalized until the end of August.

Residents will be able to vote for or against the bond proposal during the election in November.

