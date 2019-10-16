CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The bond was lowered for a man involved in a deadly shooting at a child's birthday party in Taft.

Ronnie Rodriguez Jr. bond was initially set at $1 million, but on Tuesday, it was lowered to $500,000 with conditions. Rodriguez Jr. and senior remain in jail.

In October of 2018, Juan Sandoval drove by a birthday party and according to witnesses, was accused of being a "peeping tom" earlier that week. During the party, Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. and Sandoval allegedly exchanged words before Sandoval drove off in a red pickup.

Five minutes later, the witness said Sandoval returned to the party with Nicky Sandoval, Jeremy Sandoval, Juan Sandoval Jr., and Juan Sandoval III. The witness told authorities that Rodriguez Jr. and Sr. were confronted by the men in the back of the residence. That's when Rodriguez Jr. pulled a handgun from his back waistline and fired toward the men, according to the affidavits.

