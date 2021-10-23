Boo Bash back on in Portland Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bringing haunted glee to the Portland Municipal Park, city officials are happy to announce the return of Boo Bash for 2021!
- When: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Where: Municipal Park
- Cost: Free
There will be a Monster Mash, live music by Scarecrow People, games, crafts and trick or treat trail. We remind you that there will be no costume contest this year, but they are still highly encouraged.
Come out this evening for a shrieking good time!
More information can be found on the City of Portland website or on Twitter @cityportlandtx.
