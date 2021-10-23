Boo Bash back on in Portland Texas

The spooky festivities return to Municipal Park this Saturday Oct. 23rd. Costumes encouraged for people and pets alike!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bringing haunted glee to the Portland Municipal Park, city officials are happy to announce the return of Boo Bash for 2021!

When: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Municipal Park

Cost: Free

There will be a Monster Mash, live music by Scarecrow People, games, crafts and trick or treat trail. We remind you that there will be no costume contest this year, but they are still highly encouraged.

Come out this evening for a shrieking good time!

More information can be found on the City of Portland website or on Twitter @cityportlandtx.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.