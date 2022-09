The family-friendly event will feature divers in costume, a costume contest and candy, of course!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who love Halloween and the Texas State Aquarium, Boo! in the Blue is back!

The aquarium will be decked out with spooky decorations, but the family-friendly activities include a virtual costume contest, candy and photo backgrounds.

Divers even are expected to be in costume for the not-very-scary celebration.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22-23, and activities will be available from 11-4.