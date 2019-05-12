KINGSVILLE, Texas — Most of us have read a good book or two in our lifetime, but how many of us can say we've actually written one?

Forrest Smith has decided to help co-author a book on local vegetation. "A Photographic Guide to the Vegetation of the South Texas Sand Sheet" talks about the surrounding Kingsville area.

Smith is the director of the Texas Native Seeds Program at the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute.

Smith believes his book is the perfect guide for people who always wanted to know how to identify the different kinds of trees, grasses, and flowers in our area.

The book sells for $30 and is available on Amazon.



