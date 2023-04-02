Book festival brings authors, illustrators to interested Coastal Bend teens

Organzaers were presented with a literacy award for their efforts this weekend, along with a $2,000 check.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids from all over the Coastal Bend got to enjoy the 8th annual Teen Bookfest by the Bay on Saturday.

The event, held at the American Bank Center, was put on by librarians who came together a decade ago to bring a book festival to Corpus Christi.



Guests could join sessions with young adult authors, workshops, painting, and the opportunity to meet professional authors and illustrators.

"We had been taking kids to the Austin teen bookfest, but we knew that we could have the same thing here in Corpus and decided to bring it to Corpus,” said event president Analisa Lawhon. “Give kids an opportunity to meet authors illustrators, and to just to inspire them to read or to write stories."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.