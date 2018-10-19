Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Christus Spohn Hospital celebrated their founder Thursday night with a special book signing.

The new biography from the Texas A&M University Press is the first comprehensive biography of Dr. Arthur Spohn who was the founder of Christus Spohn.

Back in 1905, Spohn opened the first hospital in Corpus Christi.

The hospital system has grown to 12-Counties across South Texas.

Authors of the book were on hand Thursday for a special book signing at Christus Spohn Shoreline.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII