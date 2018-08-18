CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — To raise money for the Nueces County 4-H Program, the Nueces Adult Leaders hosted "Boot, Scoot and Shoot; Aim for a Good Time."

The event started off on Saturday morning with a sporting clays shoot at the Corpus Christ Rifle Club. Participants entered the contest in teams of five and shot in one of two flights.

Afterwards, everyone was treated to lunch.

However, the fun didn't end after eating.

Later on Saturday night, anyone is invited to the Al Amin Shrine for a fundraising dinner as a follow up to the earlier event.

Couples could pay for dinner and a chance to win items in a silent auction, in addition to enjoying live music and entertainment.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

© 2018 KIII