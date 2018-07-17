Corpus Christi (kIII News) — 2018 marks the 16th annual Boots & Badges Blood Drive Challenge hosted by the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

The challenge is a friendly competition between area law enforcement and firefighting entities to see whether the "boots" or "badges" can bring in the most blood donations during the two-week long challenge.

On Tuesday the competition started and will last until July 28.

The lifesaving competition helps to boost the blood supply during the summer and aid in the Blood Center's efforts to stomp out summer blood shortages.

