According to CHP, the agent was the only person in the vehicle.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A Border Patrol agent died in an accident near the U.S.-Mexico border that is under investigation, authorities said Friday.

The solo-vehicle crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near the Campo area on state Route 94, Cal Fire reported.

