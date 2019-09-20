HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — A traffic accident occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning along Texas Highway 359 in Hebbronville, Texas.

The U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Hebbronville station responded to the crash and requested assistance from the Jim Hogg County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Border Patrol emergency technician aided the EMS crews in treating passengers involved in the crash, and one person was transported to a local hospital. The condition of that person was unknown as of 5 p.m. Friday.

