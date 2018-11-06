More than $1.4 million worth of methamphetamine were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Freer checkpoint in South Texas.

Agents said they found the drugs hidden inside a sedan over the weekend. They said a Mexican national was trying to smuggle 35 bundles totaling about 44 pounds of methamphetamine.

The drugs were handed over the to the DEA.

